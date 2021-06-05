QUEENSBURY –

Zachery "Zack" Baird, 26, a longtime resident of Hudson Falls, most recently of Queensbury, passed away on May 28, 2021, after a long battle with Prader Willi Syndrome.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, 1 p.m., at the New Life Baptist Church, 62 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

The full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.