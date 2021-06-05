 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zachery "Zack" Baird
0 entries

Zachery "Zack" Baird

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY –

Zachery "Zack" Baird, 26, a longtime resident of Hudson Falls, most recently of Queensbury, passed away on May 28, 2021, after a long battle with Prader Willi Syndrome.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, 1 p.m., at the New Life Baptist Church, 62 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

The full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These apps will save you money on prescription drugs

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News