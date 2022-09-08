 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William S. Joslyn

QUEENSBURY — William S. Joslyn, 85, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at his home.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday at the Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A complete obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Post-Star.

