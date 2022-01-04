William S. Franck
HARTFORD — William S. Franck, 74, passed away on January 1, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. A memorial service with military honors will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.
Edward ‘Ned’ Roach
QUEENSBURY — Edward “Ned” Roach, 85, formerly of Waverly Place, passed away December 30, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.
Those that are attending Ned’s services are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls, at a later date.
A full obituary will be in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
