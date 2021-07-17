 Skip to main content
William Post Hubert
GLENS FALLS — William Post Hubert, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in his home, with his family by his side.

Arrangements are pending with Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post-Star.

