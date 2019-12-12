William Oliver Jordan Jr.
QUEENSBURY — William Oliver Jordan Jr., age 56, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Albany Medical Center with his family at his side.

Arrangements are in the care of Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A full obituary will be in a future edition of The Post-Star.

