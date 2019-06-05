{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — William E. Granger, 76, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 7, at St. Michael's Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

A funeral Mass will be conducted following the calling hour at the church.

Burial will be at a time to be announced at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To view William's Book of Memories and post online condolencesm please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

