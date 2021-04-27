 Skip to main content
William "Bill" Wood
William "Bill" Wood

Argyle - William "Bill" Wood, 85, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at home with his loving family at his side.

Friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Whiteside Church, 331 Center Cambridge Rd, Cambridge, NY 12816. Please wear a mask and social distance.

A Funeral Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 11:30 a.m. at the Church, with Pastor Andrew Strickland, officiating.

Refreshments will follow at the home of Anita and Jeff Wilkinson.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at South Argyle Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

