QUEENSBURY — William “Bill” Deyette, 82, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at home with his loving family by his side.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.