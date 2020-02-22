William A. Meneely

HUDSON FALLS — William A. Meneely, 66, a resident of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Albany Medical Center Hospital with his wife by his side.

Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Calling hours are scheduled from 4 to 7 prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at St. George’s Orthodox Christian Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Post-Star.

