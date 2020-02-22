William A. Meneely
HUDSON FALLS — William A. Meneely, 66, a resident of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Albany Medical Center Hospital with his wife by his side.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Calling hours are scheduled from 4 to 7 prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at St. George’s Orthodox Christian Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
A full obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Post-Star.
To plant a tree in memory of William Meneely as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.