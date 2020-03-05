Wilfred Charles Lorrain
QUEENSBURY — Wilfred Charles Lorrain, 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Arrangements are pending under the care of Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

