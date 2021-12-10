 Skip to main content
Wilda B. MacKnight

QUEENSBURY — Wilda B. MacKnight, 88, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

Arrangements are pending. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12801. To view Wilda's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.

