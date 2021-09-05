 Skip to main content
Whitehall-Gracelyn M. Pippo
WHITEHALL — Gracelyn M. Pippo, 97, passed away after a long illness at The Pines Skilled Nursing Center, on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post Star. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

