HARTFORD — Wayne R. North, 79, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

A Memorial Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Reception will follow the memorial service at the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, 8118 NY-40, Granville, NY 12832.

To view Wayne’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.