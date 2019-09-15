HUDSON FALLS — Wayne Gary Storlie Sr., 80, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Services will follow at noon at the funeral home.
A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
