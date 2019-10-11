{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG — Warren E. Harvey, 92, beloved father and papa passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements are pending and Warren's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

