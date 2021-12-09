FORT EDWARD — Walton H.F. Anderson, 83, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Services and burial will be in the spring on a date to be announced at Mountain View Cemetery in West Pawlet, VT.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.