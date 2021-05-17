 Skip to main content
Virginia R. Smith
Virginia R. Smith

FORT EDWARD — Spring burial for Virginia R. Smith, 101 and a half, who passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, will conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

