WEVERTOWN — Virginia M. Armstrong, 95, of State Route 28, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Elderwood at North Creek following a brief illness.

Arrangements are pending and Virginia's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

