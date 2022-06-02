Victoria Marie Johnson
GANSEVOORT — Victoria Marie Johnson, 61, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
Friends may call at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2022, at the St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Falls, NY, 12803.
Rite of Committal will follow Mass at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.