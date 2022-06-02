 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victoria Marie Johnson

GANSEVOORT — Victoria Marie Johnson, 61, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Friends may call at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2022, at the St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Falls, NY, 12803.

Rite of Committal will follow Mass at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

