{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Victor G. Thomas, 73, passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2019, after a brief illness.

Calling hours will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A graveside service will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street, with Father Karl Kuhn officiating.

A full obituary will follow in the next edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Victor G. Thomas
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments