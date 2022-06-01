 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tom W. Stimpson

  • 0

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Tom W. Stimpson, 71, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Friends may call on Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Burial with full military honors will be at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Saratoga, at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Can you guess the Queen's favorite cocktail?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News