SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Tom W. Stimpson, 71, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Friends may call on Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Burial with full military honors will be at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Saratoga, at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.