Thomas ‘Tom’ F. Story

KINGSBURY — Thomas “Tom” F. Story, 66, of county Route 43, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

The Hershel-Argyle Masonic Lodge No. 508 Free and Accepted Masons will conduct a Lodge of Sorrow at 1 p.m., following the calling hours.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

