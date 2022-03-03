Thomas S. Agresta
QUEENSBURY — Thomas S. Agresta, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY. Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
