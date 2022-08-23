Thomas P. Jones V

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Thomas P. Jones V has sadly passed away on the evening of August 18, 2022, as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.

A celebration of Thomas’ life will continue at the Highland Country Club, Queensbury immediately following the burial.

A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.