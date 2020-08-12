You have permission to edit this article.
Thomas J. Hayden
Thomas J. Hayden

QUEENSBURY — Thomas J. Hayden, 77, of Angel Lane, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 11, 2020 at the Washington Center, Argyle.

Friends may Call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St. in Lake Luzerne. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Mother and Child, Lake Luzerne. Masks must be worn in the funeral home and in church and New York state capacity restrictions strictly followed. Burial will be in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

