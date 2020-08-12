Thomas J. Hayden

Friends may Call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St. in Lake Luzerne. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Mother and Child, Lake Luzerne. Masks must be worn in the funeral home and in church and New York state capacity restrictions strictly followed. Burial will be in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.