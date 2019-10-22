{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Thomas C. Hall passed away Oct. 21, 2019.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, followed by a short service.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

