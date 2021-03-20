Theresa A. Himes

QUEENSBURY- Theresa A. Himes, 61, a resident of Queensbury passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Calling hours are scheduled on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, March 21, 2021 edition of the Post Star.