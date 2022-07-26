 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thelma M. Dennis

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Thelma M. Dennis, 81, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

A Memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of her friends at Gurney Springs Cemetery, on Ballard Rd., Wilton, NY.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls. To view Thelma’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit, kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of the Post Star.

