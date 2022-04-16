 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Terrence E. Boule

FORT ANN — Terrence E. Boule, 78, of Dewey’s Bridge Road, Fort Ann, passed away, Friday, April 15, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital after an extended illness.

Family and friends may call at the Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 4-7 p.m.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

