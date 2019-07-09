{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Tammy Davis, 53, passed away July 6, 2019 surrounded by family following a long battle of terminal illness.

Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

