T. Joyce Cormie
LAKE GEORGE — T. Joyce Cormie, 86, of Ledgeview Drive, and formerly of Moss Street in Kingsbury, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post-Star. Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.
Harvey Phillip Wolfers
HUDSON FALLS — Harvey phillip wolfers born on August 17, 1927 in Pasadena California, passed away on May 27, 2020 at family home surrounded by family.
Due to COVID-19 no services will be held at this time.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.