T. Joyce Cormie

LAKE GEORGE — T. Joyce Cormie, 86, of Ledgeview Drive, and formerly of Moss Street in Kingsbury, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post-Star. Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

Harvey Phillip Wolfers

HUDSON FALLS — Harvey phillip wolfers born on August 17, 1927 in Pasadena California, passed away on May 27, 2020 at family home surrounded by family.

Due to COVID-19 no services will be held at this time.

