 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylvia Marion Goodspeed

  • 0

FORT EDWARD — Sylvia Marion Goodspeed, 90, of Fort Edward, passed away on Monday Dec. 12, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

At Sylvia's request there will be no calling hours.

A memorial Mass will be conducted at a date and time to be announced at St. Joseph Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For online condolences and to view Sylvia's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A winter guide for trail safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News