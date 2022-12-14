FORT EDWARD — Sylvia Marion Goodspeed, 90, of Fort Edward, passed away on Monday Dec. 12, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

At Sylvia's request there will be no calling hours.

A memorial Mass will be conducted at a date and time to be announced at St. Joseph Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For online condolences and to view Sylvia's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.