Susanne (Bruno) Scroggins
Susanne (Bruno) Scroggins

WARRENSBURG — A graveside service for the late Susanne (Bruno) Scroggins who passed away on March 8, 2021 will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 in Warrensburg Cemetery.

