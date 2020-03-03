WHITEHALL — Susan Kingsley Ingerson, 86, of Second Avenue passed away at the Glens Falls on Sunday, March 1, 2020, peacefully away into the arms of the Lord, after of brief illness.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday March 6, at the Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams St., Whitehall. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 Broadway, Whitehall. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.