Susan K. Young
HULETTS LANDING – Susan K. Young passed away on April 25, 2022, at the Haynes House of Hope in Granville, NY after a long illness.
Arrangements are pending under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Whitehall, NY. Graveside services will be held at a later date in June. A full obituary for Sue and her husband Bruce, who passed away on April 11, 2022, will appear in a future addition of the Post Star.
