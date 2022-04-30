Susan K. Young

HULETTS LANDING – Susan K. Young passed away on April 25, 2022, at the Haynes House of Hope in Granville, NY after a long illness.

Arrangements are pending under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Whitehall, NY. Graveside services will be held at a later date in June. A full obituary for Sue and her husband Bruce, who passed away on April 11, 2022, will appear in a future addition of the Post Star.