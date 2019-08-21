SUMMIT LAKE and ARGYLE — Susan J. Harrington, 72, of Summit Lake, passed away on Monday Aug. 19, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Argyle Fire. Dept., Route 40, Argyle.
Services will follow the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the fire department.
For online condolences and to view Sue's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.