SUMMIT LAKE and ARGYLE — Susan J. Harrington, 72, of Summit Lake, passed away on Monday Aug. 19, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Argyle Fire. Dept., Route 40, Argyle.

Services will follow the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the fire department.

For online condolences and to view Sue's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

