QUEENSBURY — Sue Anne Montena, 63, died Oct. 7, 2019.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Calling hours are from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home.
A full obituary will be in Friday's edition of The Post-Star.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.