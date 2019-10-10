{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Sue Anne Montena, 63, died Oct. 7, 2019.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown.

Calling hours are from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home.

A full obituary will be in Friday's edition of The Post-Star.

