FORT EDWARD -

Sterling "Porky" J. Sumner, 82, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital from complications of the coronavirus.

Due to Covid there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be conducted in the spring at a date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Porky's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.