SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Stephen J. Philo, Sr., 67, of South Glens Falls, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Calling hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Regan & Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Road, South Glens Falls.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Interment will be held in Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will follow in Wednesday's issue of The Post-Star.

To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

