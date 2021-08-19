INDIAN LAKE — Stephen G. Benton, 61, of Main St., passed away Tuesday evening, August 17, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Friends may call Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.

Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, August 23, 2021 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Cedar River Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star.

