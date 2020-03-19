Stephen E. O’Rourke
Stephen E. O’Rourke

QUEENSBURY — Stephen E. O'Rourke, 58, of Queensbury passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Funeral services will be announced and held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.

A full obituary to run in The Post-Star at a later date.

