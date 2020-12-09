GLENS FALLS - Stephen C. Weinberger, 78, of Glens Falls, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 with his children at his side.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd. Queensbury. Mask are mandatory and a maximum of 40 people are allowed in the building at one time.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the Post Star.