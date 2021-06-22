 Skip to main content
Stanley W. Malecki
Stanley W. Malecki

GLENS FALLS — A graveside ceremony for Stanley W. Malecki, who passed away on December 3, 2020, will take place on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Glens Falls Cemetery. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

