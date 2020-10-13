 Skip to main content
Sondra L. Michaud
Sondra L. Michaud

Sondra L. Michaud

HUDSON FALLS

Sondra L. Michaud, 80, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of the Post Star.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc, 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

