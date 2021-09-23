 Skip to main content
Shirley Moricette
Shirley Moricette

WHITEHALL — Shirley Moricette, 83, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 after a brief illness in the Glens Falls Hospital. Arrangements are pending and are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

