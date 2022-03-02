 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shirley Kingsley

QUEENSBURY — Shirley Kingsley passed away Sunday February 27, 2022.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Family Worship Center, 100 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

