GREENWICH — Shirley Isabelle (Reynolds) Robertson, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

At Shirley's request there will be no calling hours.

A funeral service will be held at a date and time to be announced at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle.

Burial will be conducted in the spring at South Argyle Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

