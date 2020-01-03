GREENWICH — Shirley Isabelle (Reynolds) Robertson, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.
At Shirley's request there will be no calling hours.
A funeral service will be held at a date and time to be announced at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle.
Burial will be conducted in the spring at South Argyle Cemetery.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.
