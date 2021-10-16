ARGYLE — Shirley H. Adams, 96, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Wesley Rehabilitation Center in Saratoga Springs with her loving daughters by her side. Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Argyle United Methodist Church, 12 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.