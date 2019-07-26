{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY and WHITEHALL — Shirley Ann Forth, 76, passed away at her home on July 20, 2019.

A full obituary will appear in the future edition of The Post-Star and arrangements are under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.

