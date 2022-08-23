 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherry A. Madison

QUEENSBURY — Sherry A. Madison passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Full obituary to follow in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

